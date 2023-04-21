Fri, Apr 21, 2023 @ 17:12 GMT
CADJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • CADJPY reversed from resistance level 100.50
  • Likely to fall to support level 98.00

CADJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 100.50 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of December) coinciding with the upper daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from October.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 100.50 stopped the previous minor ABC correction 2.

Given the strong daily downtrend, CADJPY can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 98.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

