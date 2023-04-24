AUD/USD Technical Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the hourly chart of AUD/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh decline from the 0.6770 resistance. The Aussie Dollar dropped below the 0.6740 support to move into a bearish zone.

There was a clear move below a major bullish trend line at 0.6705 and the 50-hour simple moving average. The pair is now consolidating near the 0.6670 zone. Immediate resistance is near the 0.6705 level.

The next major resistance is near the 0.6740 pivot level. If there is an upside break above the 0.6740 zone, the pair could rise steadily toward the 0.6770 level. Any more gains might send AUD/USD toward 0.6820.

Immediate support is near the 0.6670 level. The next key support is near the 0.6650 level. A downside break below the 0.6650 support might open the doors for a test of the 0.6600 support.