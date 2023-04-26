Nasdaq (NQ) Buyers Can Appear Soon According to Elliott Wave

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Short Term Elliott Wave in Nasdaq (NQ) suggests the Index is cycle from 3.13.2023 low ended in wave ((1)) at 13349.37 as the 1 hour chart below shows. Wave ((ii)) pullback is currently in progress to correct cycle from 3.13.2023 low. Internal subdivision of wave ((ii)) is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure.

Down from wave ((i)), wave a ended at 12953.25 and wave b ended at 13241.75. Wave c lower ended at 12925.50 which completed wave (a) in higher degree. Wave (b) rally ended at 13298.75 with internal subdivision as a zigzag. Up from wave (a), wave a ended at 13255 and dips in wave b ended at 13160.25. Wave c ended at 13297.75 which completed wave (b). Wave (c) lower is in progress as 5 waves. Down from wave (b), wave i ended at 13065 and rally in wave ii ended at 13226.75. Wave iii ended at 12800. Expect wave iv to end soon and Index to turn lower in wave v to complete wave (c) of ((ii)). Potential target for wave (c) of ((ii)) is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave (a) which comes at 12614.1 – 12876.5.

NQ 60 Minute Elliott Wave Chart

Nasdaq Elliott Wave Video