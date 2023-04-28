Fri, Apr 28, 2023 @ 04:35 GMT
GBPCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPCHF reversed from long-term support level 1.1065
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.1225

GBPCHF currency pair recently reversed up from the long-term support level 1.1065 (which has been reversing the pair from November), standing near the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 1.1065 stopped the C-wave of the medium-term ABC correction (B) from October.

Given the strong Swiss franc sales, GBPCHF currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.1225.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

