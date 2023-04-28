GBPCHF Wave Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBPCHF reversed from long-term support level 1.1065

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.1225

GBPCHF currency pair recently reversed up from the long-term support level 1.1065 (which has been reversing the pair from November), standing near the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 1.1065 stopped the C-wave of the medium-term ABC correction (B) from October.

Given the strong Swiss franc sales, GBPCHF currency pair can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.1225.