Wed, May 03, 2023 @ 11:17 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Storms to Fresh 14½-Year High

EURJPY Storms to Fresh 14½-Year High

XM.com
By XM.com

EURJPY has been in a steep uptrend since early April, generating a structure of consecutive multi-year highs. In the previous daily session, the pair posted a fresh 14½-year peak of 151.60 before paring some gains.

The momentum indicators currently suggest that a downside correction may be on the cards. Specifically, both the RSI and the stochastic oscillator declined below their overbought territories, hinting that the recent rally had been overstretched.

To the downside, bearish actions could send the price to test the October 2022 high of 148.39, which could act as support in the future. If that barricade fails, the bears could aim for 146.28 before the 145.56 hurdle gets tested. Even lower, the 142.54 support region, which overlaps with the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), may curb further declines.

On the flipside, if bullish pressures persist, the March 2008 low of 151.70 could serve as initial resistance. Piercing through that zone, the pair could ascend towards the August 2007 support of 153.35. A violation of that territory could set the stage for the February 2008 low of 154.05.

Overall, EURJPY has staged a massive rally posting consecutive higher highs. Nevertheless, short-term oscillators are indicating some weakness in the price action, opening the door for a moderate pullback.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.