Thu, May 04, 2023 @ 14:33 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZDCAD Wave Analysis

NZDCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • NZDCAD broke daily down channel
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8570

NZDCAD currency pair recently broke the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from December (which encloses the previous intermediate ABC correction (B)).

The breakout of this down channel continues the minor impulse wave 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (B) from the middle of last month.

NZDCAD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.8570 (which reversed the pair multiple times in March, target price for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.