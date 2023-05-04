ETHUSD Analysis: Bullish Engulfing Pattern Above $1,805

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bulls were able to take control of the market, and after touching a low of $1,805 on May 1, the ETH/USD pair moved upwards, touching a high of $1,916 today in the early Asian trading session. The bullish engulfing pattern is above the $1,805 handle on the H1 timeframe. It’s a bullish pattern, which signifies the end of a bearish phase.

The market opened bullish this week. The ETH price remains well supported above the $1,800 level and is back above the pivot point.

The relative strength index is at 61.03, indicating a strong demand for Ether and a continuation of the buying pressure in the market.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Both the STOCH and CCI are neutral, meaning that the price is expected to enter into a consolidation zone in the short-term range.

A bullish reversal pattern with the 50-period moving average in the 2-hour timeframe was formed.

Most of the technical indicators are bullish. Most moving averages are bullish at the current Ethereum price of $1,899.

ETH is now trading above the 100-hour simple and 200-hour exponential moving averages.

ETH price is showing a bullish reversal above the $1,805 mark.

The short-term range is expected to be mildly bullish.

The average true range indicates low market volatility.

The ETH price ranges near the support of the channel.

ETH Bullish Reversal Is above $1,805

On the daily chart, ETH is trading just below its pivot level of $1,900 and is moving in a mild bullish channel. The price is about to break its classic resistance level of $1,904 and its Fibonacci resistance level of $1,907. Supports are $1,870 and $1,886.

Some of the technical indicators signal neutral market sentiment.

We can see the formation of a bullish engulfing pattern in the 2-hour timeframe.

The key support levels to watch are $1,866, which is a 14-day RSI at 50, and $1,890, which is a 3-10 day MACD oscillator.

The Week Ahead

ETH price remains well supported above $1,800, indicative of the bullish momentum, and the next visible targets are located at $1,900 and $1,950 in the medium-term range in the H1 timeframe.

We see a short-term bullish trend line from $1,805 toward $1,912.

The immediate short-term outlook for ETH has turned mildly bullish, the medium-term outlook has turned bullish, and the long-term outlook is neutral in present market conditions.

The resistance zone is at $1,925, which is a 38.2% retracement from the 4-week low, and at $1,965, which is a 14-3 day raw stochastic at 50.

The weekly outlook is $2,000, with a consolidation zone of $1,970.