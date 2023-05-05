Fri, May 05, 2023 @ 10:16 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURGBP Selling May Continue

EURGBP Selling May Continue

XM.com
By XM.com

EURGBP erased Tuesday’s fast pickup, extending its two-day decline to a new one-month low of 0.8740 early on Friday.

The bulls ran out of fuel near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.8201-0.9249 uptrend at 0.8850 and the upper boundary of the three-month-old bearish channel, increasing speculation that a new bearish wave might be now in progress. Adding to the negative risks is Thursday’s close below the support trendline drawn from August’s lows seen at 0.8800.

The RSI and the MACD are raising a red flag too as the former is sloping downwards below its 50 neutral mark and the latter is decelerating within the negative region. Still, the bears may not take control unless the 0.8725-0.8700 zone, where the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) meets the 50% Fibonacci level, gives way. A clear step lower could activate an aggressive downfall towards the 0.8645 hurdle, while a steeper decline could reach the channel’s lower band seen near 0.8615.

A bounce higher may initially re-challenge the 0.8800-0.8820 bar ahead of the 0.8850-0.8875 resistance region. If the bulls successfully claim the latter, the recovery may stretch towards the 0.8925 barricade and then up to the key 0.8978-0.9000 territory.

In a nutshell, EURGBP is expected to face additional selling pressure in the short term, with the confirmation likely coming below 0.8725-0.8700.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.