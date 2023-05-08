USD/CNH: Leading Diagonal Close to Final

Mon, May 08, 2023 @ 07:47 GMT
Orbex
By Orbex

The USDCNH currency chart shows the formation of a double zigzag w-x-y of the cycle degree.

In the last section of the chart, the initial part of the actionary wave y can be constructed. It seems that it will take the form of a standard zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ.

The first wave Ⓐ, which has the form of a leading diagonal, is under development.

The price in the last intermediate wave (5) may rise to 7.045. At that level, wave (5) will be at 100% of impulse (3).

Alternatively, the construction of the cycle intervening wave x is still in progress. It can take the form of a triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ.

The primary intervening wave Ⓧ, which has the form of an intermediate triple zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z), could have ended, and now the price is in the actionary wave Ⓩ.

Probably Ⓩ will take the form of a standard zigzag, as shown in the chart. Its end is expected near 6.652, where it will be at 61.8% of wave Ⓨ.





