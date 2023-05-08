GBP/USD Reaches High Since the Beginning of the Year

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Today, the British pound has updated its maximum since the beginning of the year. Here are the factors that contributed to this:

→ weakness of the US dollar due to the threat of default. The FT relays Yellen’s words that the US Treasury Department’s ability to bypass the default is running out;

→ the US dollar’s weakness due to the banking crisis. According to media reports, 722 US banks have unrealized losses of more than 50% of capital;

→ the upcoming meeting of the Bank of England (Thursday, at 14:00 GMT+3). A rate increase is expected, which may not be the last.

Technical analysis of the GBP/USD chart indicates that:

→ the median line of the growing channel (1) supports the market;

→ the rate has overcome the line (2), which offered resistance in April. Now the price can test this line from above;

→ the price is near the level of 1.2666 – this is an important peak on the GBP/USD forex chart in May 2022;

→ if the bullish trend strengthens, the price may reach the upper limit (4) of the ascending channel (shown in blue).