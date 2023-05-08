Mon, May 08, 2023 @ 19:59 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBTCUSD Analysis: Important Support Under Threat

BTCUSD Analysis: Important Support Under Threat

FXOpen
By FXOpen

On May 7, Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, suspended the withdrawal of bitcoins twice due to a heavy load on the network, which may be associated with a surge in traders’ interest in new meme coins. This, in turn, caused bitcoin transaction fees to reach their highest level in two years. Fortunately, bitcoin operations on Binance were restored, but the unfortunate incident had a negative impact on the price of bitcoin.

The bitcoin chart shows that the current price of bitcoin in USD is near an important support line (1) — this is the median line of the ascending channel, which has been in effect since the beginning of the year. Bitcoin price rebounded (2) from this line in early May. However, the bulls failed to reach the psychological level of USD 30k (a sign of weak demand), and today bitcoin is forming the third bearish candle in a row. Because of this, a bearish breakdown of this line may form in the near future.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.