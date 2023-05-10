GOLD (XAUUSD) Found Buyers After 3 Waves Pull Back

Wed, May 10, 2023 @ 12:35 GMT
Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

In this article we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of GOLD, published in members area of the website. As our members know, we are favoring the long side in the commodity. GOLD is showing bullish sequences in the cycle from the 1614.3 low. We recommended members to avoid selling , while keep favoring the long side. Recently we got 3 waves pull back that has reached our buying zone. In the further text we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Forecast.

GOLD Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 05.05.2023

Current view suggests that cycle from the 1971.7 low ended as 5 waves rally and now the commodity is giving us pull back. The price structure already shows 3 waves down from the peak. GOLD has reached extreme zone at 2007.9-1976.04 and pull back can complete any moment. We don’t recommend selling the commodity against the main bullish trend and favor the long side. From the marked area we expect to see rally toward new highs or 3 waves bounce alternatively.

GOLD Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 05.10.2023

The commodity found buyers at the Equal legs zone and we are getting good reaction from there. Current view suggests wave ((ii)) pull back ended at 1998.9 low. Rally from the zone reached and exceeded 50 fibs against the (b) blue connector. So, any longs from the equal legs area should be risk free with partial profit taken. We would like to see break above (i)) black peak to confirm next leg up is in progress.

Elliott Wave Forecast
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

