GBPCAD Bulls Catch Their Breath After Strong Rally

GBPCAD is currently hovering around the busy 1.6862 area as the bulls appear to be taking a breather after reaching a 14-month high last week. The move higher since mid-February has been very aggressive with GBPCAD recording a series of higher highs and higher lows. The bulls could be content with a local trough above the 1.6528 mark, acting as a basis for potentially another leg higher.

Should the bulls stage another rally and clear the 1.6862 level, they would attempt a retest of the 1.7080 level defined by the October-November 2021 highs. They would then set their eyes higher and more specifically at the February 21, 2022 and August 20, 2021 highs at 1.7385 and 1.7624 respectively.

GBPCAD bears are trying to find an opening and finally record a pullback. However, the momentum indicators are portraying a delicate balance. The Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) points to a trendless market and the RSI is just above its 50-midpoint. The stochastic oscillator made a break lower, but it now seems to be trading sideways.

If the bears manage to take over the reins and break the November 4, 2022 upwards sloping trendline and the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), they would come up against the busy 1.6552-1.6767 area. This is defined by multiple GBPCAD lows and the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). The path then appears to be clear until the 1.61 area.

To sum up, the bulls are taking a breather and prepping for the next upleg as the bears seem to find it hard to stage a decent pullback.