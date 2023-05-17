USD/JPY: Key Barriers in Focus But Consolidation Likely to Precede Attack

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Strong bullish acceleration extends into fifth straight day and cracks 200DMA (137.05), with key barriers at 137.77 (May 2 top) and 137.90 (Mar 8) in focus.

Daily studies in full bullish setup support the action, along with last Thursday’s strong downside rejection at the trendline support/55DMA (which left a bear-trap) and subsequent rally on Friday (up 1%, the biggest daily gain since Apr 28).

Violation of 134.77/90 pivot would generate strong bullish signal for continuation of larger recovery rally from 127.22 (2023 low of Jan 16) and expose targets at 139.58 (50% retracement of 151.94/127.22) and 140.00 (psychological).

However, overbought conditions warn of headwinds which could keep the action on hold for consolidation/limited correction.

Extended dips should find ground above rising 10DMA (135.34) to keep bulls in play for fresh push higher.

Res: 137.54; 137.77; 137.90; 138.17.

Sup: 136.30; 135.93; 135.34; 134.89.