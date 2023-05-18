Thu, May 18, 2023 @ 20:55 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURUSD under bearish pressure
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.0715

EURUSD under the bearish pressure after the price broke the support level 1.0820 (which stopped the previous short-term correction (ii)).

The breakout of the support level 1.0820 coincided with the breakout of the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous upward impulse wave 1 from March.

EURUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 1.0715 (low of wave (b) from March, target for the completion of the active ABC correction 2).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.