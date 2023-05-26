EUR/USD Approaches Important Support

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Yesterday, EUR/USD hit new May’s lows. This week’s latest news contributed to the decline:

→ Germany’s GDP in Q1 2023 decreased by 0.3% compared to the previous three months. German media write about the official start of the recession.

→ The US economy in Q1 grew by 1.3% in annual terms.

→ Worrying opinions are spreading about a possible crisis due to the situation in the US housing market. According to JPMorgan analysts, the next shock to the US banking system could be loans for commercial real estate.

→ Traders see the dollar as a reliable asset in the face of the not yet raised US government debt ceiling.

The EUR/USD chart shows that the rate has already fallen by 3.3% from the peaks of May. The rate is approaching the psychological mark of USD 1.07 per euro, which may support the market.

The technical analysis of EUR/USD gives reason to count on another potential support level. We are talking about the lower line (1) of an important ascending channel that has been operating since last year — if it is reached, buyers may become more active using the rebound trading strategy on the EUR/USD market.