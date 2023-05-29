Mon, May 29, 2023 @ 23:24 GMT
USDCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDCHF reversed from resistance level 0.9070
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.9000.

USDCHF currency pair recently reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 0.9070 (former monthly low from January, February and March).

The resistance level 0.9070 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band and by the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from the start of March.

Given the overbought daily Stochastic, USDCHF can be expected to fall toward the next round support level 0.9000.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

