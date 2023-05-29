Has Silver Reversed?

Mon, May 29, 2023 @ 23:24 GMT
By FxPro

Silver jumped 2.8% on Friday, an important signal of the end of the bearish momentum that has seen the price fall by more than 13% in three weeks.

Although silver is resting on Monday along with most developed markets, Friday’s rally lets us speculate that we have seen more than profit-taking.

A strong bullish candle by a wide margin overcame Thursday’s decline and most of Wednesday’s, to produce the strongest daily gain since the 4th.

We also note that Friday’s bounce came from an oversold RSI on the daily timeframe, erasing just over half of the gains from the March lows.

The bounce in silver could take the price back to $24, a key circular level, relatively quickly.

Silver is often the canary in the mine for gold. If the former finds buyers’ support later this week, the same reversal can be expected for gold.

However, silver could also see a deeper correction to the $22 area, which is now the 200-day average.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

