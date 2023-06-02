EUR/USD Technical Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the hourly chart of EUR/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a decent recovery wave from the 1.0640 level. The Euro was able to clear the 1.0670 resistance against the US Dollar.

There was a successful break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at 1.0710. The pair is now trading well above the 50-hour simple moving average. The first major resistance is near the 1.0765 zone.

A break above the 1.0765 resistance zone could send EUR/USD toward the 1.0790 zone. A close above the 1.0790 level might spark a bullish wave toward the 1.0830 resistance.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Conversely, the pair might start a downside correction toward the 1.0740 support. The next major support is near the 1.0710 level, below which EUR/USD could test the 1.0670 support. Any more losses could set the pace for a retest of 1.0640.