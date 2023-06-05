Gold Price and Crude Oil Price Weekly Chart Outlook

Mon, Jun 05, 2023 @ 13:06 GMT
Gold price remains supported for more gains above $2,000. Crude oil price is declining and might dive if there is a break below $65.00.

Important Takeaways for Gold and Oil Prices Analysis Today

  • Gold price rallied toward $2,080 before it started a downside correction against the US Dollar.
  • It is now trading above a connecting bullish trend line with support near $1,940 on the weekly chart of gold at FXOpen.
  • Crude oil prices are moving lower below $83.75 support.
  • There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $90.00 on the weekly chart of XTI/USD at FXOpen.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

On the weekly chart of Gold at FXOpen, the price started a fresh increase above the $1,870 resistance. The price gained pace and rallied above the $2,000 level.

There was a close above the 50-week simple moving average. It even surpassed $2,050 and tested $2,080. A high was formed near $2,081 before there was a downside correction. There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,804 swing low to the $2,081 high.

The price tested the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,804 swing low to the $2,081 high at $1,940.

The price is also trading above a connecting bullish trend line with support near $1,940. If there is a downside break, the price might decline toward the $1,870 support. The next major support is near $1,740, below which the bulls could aim for a test of $1,660.

On the upside, the price might face resistance near the $2,050 level. The next major resistance is near the $2,080 level. An upside break above the $2,080 resistance could send Gold price toward $2,120. Any more gains may perhaps set the pace for an increase toward the $2,200 level.

Oil Price Technical Analysis

On the weekly chart of WTI Crude Oil at FXOpen, the price climbed higher steadily above the $83.75 resistance against the US Dollar. It even broke the $100 barrier before the bears appeared near $120.

A high was formed near $126.37 and there was a downward move. There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $90.00. The price declined below the 50-week simple moving average and RSI dropped below 50.

There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key increase from the $10.42 swing low to the $126.37 high. It is now consolidating above $65.

The bulls are protecting the 50% Fib retracement level of the key increase from the $10.42 swing low to the $126.37 high. On the upside, the first major resistance is near the 50-week simple moving average at $83.75.

The next major resistance is near the $100.00 level. Any more gains might send the price toward the $120.00 level in the coming weeks.

On the downside, support is near the $65.00 level. The next major support on the WTI crude oil chart is near $44.20. If there is a downside break, the price might decline toward $38.00. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a move toward the $25.00 support zone.

