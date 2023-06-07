Wed, Jun 07, 2023 @ 04:58 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNikkei 225 Wave Analysis

Nikkei 225 Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Nikkei 225 broke long-term resistance level 30735.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 33000.00

Nikkei 225 index continues to rise sharply after the price broke through the major long-term resistance level 30735.00 (former Double Top from 2021).

The breakout of the resistance level 30735.00 coincided with the breakout of the weekly up channel from last year, which accelerated the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the strong weekly uptrend, Nikkei 225 can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 33000.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.