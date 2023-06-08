Thu, Jun 08, 2023 @ 12:17 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisETHUSD Remains Directionless Around 50-day SMA

ETHUSD Remains Directionless Around 50-day SMA

XM.com
By XM.com

ETHUSD (Ethereum) has been trading sideways in the past two months, hovering around its 50-day simple moving average (SMA). Moreover, the digital coin has been forming a symmetrical triangle pattern, indicating that a breakout could occur soon.

The momentum indicators currently suggest that near-term risks are tilted to the downside. Specifically, the stochastic oscillator is descending after posting a bearish cross, while the RSI dipped below its 50-neutral mark.

Should sellers try to push the price lower, the recent support of 1,778 could act as the first line of defense. Dipping beneath that wall, the price might slide towards 1,692 before the February support of 1,463 gets tested. A violation of the latter could set the stage for the March low of 1,368.

On the flipside, bullish actions could propel the price towards 1,928, which is the upper end of the price’s recent sideways trajectory. Conquering this barricade, the bulls might aim for the 2,020 hurdle. Failing to halt there, the price could then ascend to challenge the 1-year high of 2,142.

Overall, ETHUSD seems to be in a consolidation phase, but the formation of a symmetrical triangle suggests that this calm might not last much longer.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.