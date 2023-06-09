Gold Loses Pace Near Key Barrier

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold got stuck around the resistance trendline that has been blocking bullish actions over the past month at 1,963 following another strong bounce near the 1,938 floor.

The technical indicators in the four-hour chart provide no clear direction. Hence, traders may wisely wait for the price to close above the trendline and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the latest downfall near 1,965 before they target the 200-period simple moving average (SMA) at 1,985. A greater rally could challenge the 2,000 psychological mark.

If the bears retake control below the 20- and 50-period SMAs at 1,960, the door will open again for the 1,938 base. Failure to bounce there could prompt a fast decline towards the 1,910 restrictive zone, while slightly lower, the 1,895-1,887 region might be another key spot to watch given its constraining role in the first quarter, and the presence of two restrictive lines in the neighborhood.

Overall, caution is necessary as gold is trading near a key resistance territory. A move above 1,965 could provide fresh impetus to the precious metal, though only an advance above 1,985 would boost the price out of the short-term range.