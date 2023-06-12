Mon, Jun 12, 2023 @ 08:40 GMT
USD/CAD: The Price is Expected to Rise in a Minute Impulse

Orbex
Orbex

In the global perspective, USDCAD may build a global triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z.

The current chart shows the final actionary wave z of the cycle degree. Apparently, it takes the form of a primary double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ, where the sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ are completed.

Now we see the development of the primary wave Ⓨ, more precisely, its final part – intermediate wave (Y). It is assumed that the wave (Y) to be completed in the form of minute zigzag ⓐ-ⓑ-ⓒ near 1.392.

In the second scenario, we may see the construction of a bearish double zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ.

As part of the primary pattern, the waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ are completed, so a continuation of the bearish primary wave Ⓨ is possible.

The primary wave Ⓨ, taking the form of a minor double zigzag, may end at the minimum of the wave Ⓦ, near 1.309.

At the specified level, the intermediate waves (W) and (Y) will be equal to each other.

Orbex
Orbex
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Learn Forex Trading

