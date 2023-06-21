Wed, Jun 21, 2023 @ 11:40 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CNH: The End of Bullish Trend Expected Near 7.400

USD/CNH: The End of Bullish Trend Expected Near 7.400

Orbex
By Orbex

In the long term, the pair may form a bearish double zigzag of the primary degree Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ.

On the current chart, we see the internal structure of the intervening wave Ⓧ. Most likely, it takes the form of an intermediate double zigzag, in which the first two parts are completed. That is, the final actionary wave (Y) is under development.

Wave (Y) may end in the form of a standard A-B-C zigzag near 7.400. At that level, third and fifth waves of the minute degree will be equal.

Alternatively, the minute fifth wave may be much shorter than in the main version. In the near future, market participants may observe the completion of this wave and a market reversal.

After the primary intervening wave Ⓧ is completed, we can observe the price drop and the development of the primary actionary wave Ⓨ.

The price, along with the wave Ⓨ going down, may fall to a minimum of 6.809, or even lower.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.