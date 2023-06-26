Price of Bitcoin Updates Maximum of the Year, What’s Next?

Mon, Jun 26, 2023 @ 10:56 GMT
FXOpen
By FXOpen

After skyrocketing last week for the 3 reasons we wrote about earlier, the price of bitcoin hit a 2023 high on Friday, surpassing USD 31,400 per bitcoin. This was facilitated by the news that the SEC approved the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) of bitcoin futures with leverage.

In April, the bulls were already above the psychological level of USD 30k per bitcoin, but after that a pullback followed, culminating in the price dropping below the psychological level of USD 25k per bitcoin. The BTC/USD market once again emphasized the emotionality of its participants — this is how you can interpret the tendency of the bitcoin exchange rate to the US dollar to make reversals after the breakdown of psychological levels.

What will happen next? Will the price of bitcoin follow the June breakdown according to the rollback scenario that was realized after the April breakdown? The probability of this is indicated by the bearish SHS patterns (head-and-shoulders), which formed when the price of bitcoin exceeded the level of 30k. You may also have deja vu, as the 2 peaks above 30k in 2023 resemble the 2 peaks (in April and November) above 60k in 2021.

The ability of the price of bitcoin to recover from declines under the 30k level (if any) will give more evidence that the bull market is indeed sustainable.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money.

