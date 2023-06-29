Crude Oil Price Stuck In Crucial Range Below $72

Thu, Jun 29, 2023 @ 06:20 GMT
Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price retested the key $66.90 support zone.
  • A crucial resistance is forming near $70.40 and $71.00 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD is again struggling to clear the 1.1000 resistance.
  • Gold price is slowly moving lower toward $1,880.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

Crude oil price failed to clear the $72 range resistance against the US Dollar. The price started a fresh decline and traded below the $70.40 support.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price settled below the $70.00 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

It retested the $66.90 support zone. The price is now attempting a fresh increase above the $68.00 level. There was a move above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $72.53 swing high to the $66.91 low.

On the upside, the first major resistance is near the $70.40 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $72.53 swing high to the $66.91 low, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher.

On the downside, initial support is near the $68.00 level. The next major support sits near the $66.90 level. Any more losses might call for a test of the $65.00 support zone in the coming days.

Looking at Gold price, the bears are still in action and there are chances of a move toward the $1,880 support zone in the coming sessions.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 265K, versus 264K previous.
  • US Gross Domestic Product for Q1 2023 (Preliminary) – Forecast 1.3% versus previous 1.3%.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Learn Forex Trading

