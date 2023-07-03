Gold Price Technical Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the hourly chart of Gold on FXOpen, the price started a decent increase from the $1,892 zone against the US Dollar. The price climbed above the $1,910 resistance and the 50-hour simple moving average.

There was a move above a connecting bearish trend line at $1,912. On the upside, the price seems to be facing resistance near $1,928. The next major resistance is near the $1,938 level and the last swing high.

A clear move above the $1,938 resistance could send the price toward the $1,955 resistance. Any more gains might send the price toward $1,965.

On the downside, immediate support is near the $1,915 level. The next major support is near the $1,910 level, below which the price might drop toward the $1,892 support. Any more losses may perhaps set the tone for a test of the $1,880 zone.