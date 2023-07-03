Kiwi Waking Up, Pointing Towards 0.6250

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Stocks did well last week, when they closed at the highs, despite hawkish Powell, which can be one of the reasons why maybe USD did not sell off that much. However, there was a nice turn down on Friday of the US currency, when other majors rallied. Kiwi appears to be on the top of xxx/USD list, so if stocks will continue to rise then I think that NZDUSD will continue to do well. In fact, pair has some nice ongoing impulse away from 0.6050/40 key support area. I am long NZDUSD still, and will update it when needed.