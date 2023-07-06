NZD/USD Consolidates Gains, US Jobs Report Next

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

NZD/USD climbed higher above the 0.6150 resistance.

A major bullish trend line is forming with support near 0.6175 on the 4-hour chart.

AUD/USD is facing a major hurdle near 0.6710 and 0.6745.

The US ADP employment could change by 228K in June 2023, down from 278K.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis

The New Zealand Dollar found support near 0.6050 and started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. NZD/USD climbed above the 0.6100 and 0.6120 resistance levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair climbed above the 0.6150 resistance zone, the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours), and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours).

The pair even spiked above the 0.6200 level. A high is formed near 0.6212 and the pair is now consolidating gains. There was a minor decline below 0.6200. The pair dipped below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.6141 swing low to the 0.6212 high.

Immediate support is near the 0.6175 level. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near 0.6175 on the same chart.

The next major support is near the 0.6160 level or the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 0.6141 swing low to the 0.6212 high. If there is a downside break below the 0.6160 support, the pair could decline toward the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours).

On the upside, the first major resistance is near 0.6210. The next major resistance is near 0.6240. If there is a move above the 0.6240 resistance, the pair could rise toward 0.6300. Any more gains might send NZD/USD toward the 0.6350 level.

Looking at AUD/USD, the pair started an upside correction but it is still well below the key resistance at 0.6745.

Economic Releases