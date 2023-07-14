NZDCHF Wave Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

NZDCHF reversed from support level 0.5440

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.5565

NZDCHF recently reversed up with the daily Morning Star from the key multi-month support level 0.5440, which has been reversing the price from the end of April.

The upward reversal from the support level 0.5440 stopped the C-wave of the previous ABC correction B from May.

Given the strength of the support level 0.5440, NZDCHF can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.5565 (top of the previous minor correction (ii)).