NZDCHF Wave Analysis

- NZDCHF reversed from support level 0.5440
- Likely to rise to resistance level 0.5565
NZDCHF recently reversed up with the daily Morning Star from the key multi-month support level 0.5440, which has been reversing the price from the end of April.
The upward reversal from the support level 0.5440 stopped the C-wave of the previous ABC correction B from May.
Given the strength of the support level 0.5440, NZDCHF can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.5565 (top of the previous minor correction (ii)).