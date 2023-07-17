USD/JPY: Initial Reversal Signal Needs Confirmation on Extension Above 140

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The USDJPY is consolidating above rising daily cloud in early Monday, trying to capitalize from initial reversal signals (strong rejection above converged 100/200DMA’s / two week downtrend contained by weekly cloud top / Friday’s bullish engulfing and close above daily cloud top).

Recovery was so far limited by initial Fibo resistance at 139.08 (23.6% of 145.06/137.23) keeping in play risk of stall, with slight bullish bias seen while the price stays above cloud top (138.38) though bulls need to regain pivotal barriers at 140.00/22 (psychological / Fibo 38.2%) to generate reversal signal.

Caution on return and close within daily cloud which would increase downside risk and signal possible end of brief corrective phase.

Res: 139.15; 140.00; 140.22; 140.98.

Sup: 138.36; 137.92; 137.04; 136.14.