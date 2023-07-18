CADCHF Wave Analysis

Tue, Jul 18, 2023 @ 07:01 GMT
  • CADCHF reversed from resistance level 0.6400
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.6255

CADCHF currency pair recently reversed up from the powerful support level 0.6495 (previous monthly low from April and May) intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 0.6495 stopped the previous impulse wave C of the intermediate ABC correction (B) from last month.

Given the strength of the support level 0.6495, CADCHF can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 0.6600.

