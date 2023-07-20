NIKKEI ( $NKD_F ) Buying The Dips At The Blue Box Area

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In this article we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of NIKKEI published in members area of the website. As our members know NIKKEI is showing impulsive bullish sequences that are calling for a further strength. Recently we got a 3 waves pull back that has ended right at the Blue Box zone (our buying area) . In the further text we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Forecast and trading setup.

NIKKEI Elliott Wave 4 Hour Chart 07.11.2022

NIKKEI is giving us pull back in 3 waves that are reaching extreme area at 32150-31082 blue box ( buying zone) . We don’t recommend selling the futures and prefer the long side. NIKKEI should ideally make a rally toward new highs or 3 waves bounce alternatively. As our members know Blue boxes are based on 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension area , that we trade in 3, 7, or 11 swing corrective sequence. Once bounce reaches 50 Fibs against the B red high , we will make long position risk free ( put SL at BE) and take partial profits. Invalidation for the long trades is break of 1.618 fib ext : 31082

Quick reminder on how to trade our charts :

Red bearish stamp+ blue box = Selling Setup

Green bullish stamp+ blue box = Buying Setup

Charts with Black stamps are not tradable. 🚫

NIKKEI Elliott Wave 4 Hour Chart 07.19.2022

NIKKEI made good reaction from our buying zone. We call wave 4 red completed at 31811 low. The price has reached and exceeded 50 fibs against the ((b)) black high. Members who took the long trade are enjoying profits now in a risk free positions. We would like to see break of 3 red high, to confirm next leg up is in progress.