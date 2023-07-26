GBP/USD Technical Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen, the pair found support near the 1.2815 zone. The British Pound even seems to be forming a base and attempting a recovery wave against the US Dollar.

The pair was able to clear a connecting bearish trend line with resistance at 1.2850 and the 50-hour simple moving average. It is now facing a hurdle near the 1.2900 zone. If there is a clear upside break above 1.2900, the pair could rise toward the 1.2960 level in the near term.

The next key resistance sits near the 1.3000 level, above which the GBP/USD pair might gain bullish momentum and revisit the 1.3050 zone.

On the downside, the first major support is near the 50-hour simple moving average at 1.2850. The next support is forming near the 1.2815 level, below which the pair might move lower toward 1.2750.

