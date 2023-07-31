EUR/GBP Technical: Recent Downside Momentum Subsided

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The 4-hour RSI oscillator has traced out a bullish divergence condition at its oversold region.

A break above the 50-day moving average now acts as a 0.8600 intermediate resistance may rekindle another leg of short-term rebound for EUR/GBP.

The next resistance stands at 0.8720 which is also the 200-day moving average.

The recent 157 pips slide seen on the EUR/GBP cross pair from its 0.8701 high printed on 19 July 2023 to 27 July 2023 intraday low of 0.8544 has managed to find support at the former medium-term descending channel resistance from 26 April 2023 high now turns pull-back support at the 0.8550 level.

EUR/GBP short-term trend as of 31 Jul 2023 (Source: TradingView, click to enlarge chart)

In addition, the 4-hour RSI oscillator has shaped a bullish divergence condition at its oversold region and inched backed up above the 50 level today, 31 Jul which suggests that short-term downside momentum has eased.

A clearance above the intermediate resistance of 0.8600 (also the 50-day moving average) sees the next resistance coming at 0.8720 (congestion area of 13 May to 23 May 2023 & 200-day moving average).

On the flip side, a break below 0.8505 key medium-term pivotal support invalidates the short-term rebound scenario to expose the next support at 0.8410.