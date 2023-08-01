Tue, Aug 01, 2023 @ 03:39 GMT
GBPNZD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPNZD reversed from pivotal resistance level 2.090
  • Likely to fall to support level 2.050

GBPNZD currency pair recently reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 2.090 (which has been steadily reversing the price from the end of June).

The resistance level 2.090 is likely to form today the Bearish Engulfing, strong sell signal for this currency pair – highlighting the strength of this price level.

Given the strength of the resistance level 2.090, GBPNZD currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 2.050 (which has been reversing the pair from June).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

