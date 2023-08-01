Tue, Aug 01, 2023 @ 03:39 GMT
GBP/USD at Clear Risk of Further Declines

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • GBP/USD declined below the 1.3000 and 1.2900 levels.
  • A connecting bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.3020 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD might struggle to clear the 1.1075 resistance zone.
  • The US ISM Manufacturing Index could rise from 46.0 to 46.5 in July 2023.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The British started a fresh decline from the 1.3140 zone against the US Dollar. GBP/USD declined below the 1.3000 and 1.2900 support levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair even traded below the 1.2880 support and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours). Finally, the pair found bids near the 1.2780 zone and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

A low is formed near 1.2763 and the pair is now attempting a recovery wave. There was a minor increase above the 1.2840 level.

On the upside, the pair is facing resistance near the 1.2920 level and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours). The first major resistance is near 1.2950. The main resistance could be near the 1.3000 zone.

There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.3020 on the same chart. A close above the trend line could set the pace for a fresh increase toward 1.3140.

If not, the pair could start a fresh decline. On the downside, the pair might find bids near the 1.2800 level. The next major support is near 1.2765, below which GBP/USD could slide toward the 1.2660 zone.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair also attempted a recovery wave but it won’t be easy to settle above the 1.075 resistance zone.

Economic Releases

  • Germany’s Manufacturing PMI for July 2023 – Forecast 38.8, versus 38.8 previous.
  • Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI for July 2023 – Forecast 42.7, versus 42.7 previous.
  • UK Manufacturing PMI for July 2023 – Forecast 45.0, versus 45.0 previous.
  • US Manufacturing PMI for July 2023 – Forecast 49.0, versus 49.0 previous.
  • US ISM Manufacturing Index for July 2023 – Forecast 46.5, versus 46.0 previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

