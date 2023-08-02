Wed, Aug 02, 2023 @ 08:39 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

FXOpen
By FXOpen

On the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen, the pair started a fresh decline below the 1.2880 pivot level. The British Pound traded below the 1.2800 level to move into a bearish zone against the US Dollar.

The pair settled below the 50-hour simple moving average and tested the 1.2740 zone. It is now facing hurdles near a connecting bearish trend line at 1.2800 and the 50-hour simple moving average. If there is a clear upside break above 1.2800, the pair could rise toward the 1.2880 level in the near term.

The next key resistance sits near the 1.2900 level, above which the GBP/USD pair might gain bullish momentum and revisit the 1.3000 zone.

On the downside, the first major support is near the 1.2740 zone, below which the pair could decline toward 1.2700. The next stop for the bears may perhaps be near the 1.2650 level.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.