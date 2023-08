USDJPY broke resistance level 143.80

Likely to rise to resistance level 145.30

USDJPY currency pair recently broke the resistance level 143.80, which reversed the price strongly with the daily Evening Star at the start of this month.

The breakout of the resistance level 143.80 accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (3).

Given the clear daily uptrend, USDJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 145.30 (former monthly high from June).