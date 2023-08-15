Tue, Aug 15, 2023 @ 05:34 GMT
USDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDJPY broke resistance level 144.85
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 148.00

USDJPY currency pair recently broke the resistance level 144.85 (previous multi-month high from July, which stopped the previous wave C).

The breakout of the resistance level 144.85 accelerated the C-wave of the active ABC correction (2) from the start of July.

Given the clear daily uptrend, USDJPY can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 148.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave C).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

