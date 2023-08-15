Tue, Aug 15, 2023 @ 05:34 GMT
GBPCHF Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPCHF reversed from support level 1.1100
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.1175

GBPCHF currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 1.1100 (which is the lower boundary of the wide sideways price range from November).

The support level 1.1100, which has been repeatedly reversing the pair for the last few months ( having stopped the earlier waves 1 and b) was strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band.

Given the strength of the support level 1.1100, GBPCHF can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.1175, which has been reversing the price from July.

FxPro
FxPro
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

