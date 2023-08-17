USDCAD Wave Analysis

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USDCAD broke resistance level 1.3470

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.3635

USDCAD currency pair recently broke the key resistance level 1.3470 (which stopped the previous impulse wave 3 at the start of August).

The breakout of the resistance level 1.3470 coincided with the breakout of the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous ABC correction (B) from the start of March.

Given the strength of the active impulse wave 5, USDCAD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.3635 (which stopped the previous waves B and ii).