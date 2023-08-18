Fri, Aug 18, 2023 @ 04:41 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Could Correct Lower Below This Support

USD/JPY Could Correct Lower Below This Support

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY climbed higher toward 146.50 before the bears appeared.
  • It traded below a key bullish trend line with support at 145.95 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD is struggling to recover above the 1.0950 zone.
  • Gold prices extended losses below the $1,900 level.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar remained in a positive zone above the 143.50 level against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY extended its increase above the 145.00 resistance.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled above the 145.00 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

Finally, the bears appeared near the 146.50 level. Recently, there was a minor downside correction below the 146.00 level. Besides, the pair traded below a key bullish trend line with support at 145.95 on the same chart.

The first key support is seen near the 145.35 level or the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 141.51 swing low to the 146.55 high.

If there is a move below 145.35, the pair could correct lower toward 144.00. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 141.51 swing low to the 146.55 high.

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the 146.30 level. The first major resistance is near 146.50. A close above the 16.500 resistance could start a decent increase. In the stated case, the pair could rise toward the 147.50 level. Any more gains could start a fresh increase toward the 148.00 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair is still in a bearish zone and is struggling to start a recovery wave above the 1.0950 level.

Economic Releases

  • Euro Zone CPI for July 2023 (YoY) – Forecast +5.3%, versus +5.3% previous.
  • Euro Zone CPI for July 2023 (MoM) – Forecast -0.1%, versus -0.1% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.