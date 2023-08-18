Fri, Aug 18, 2023 @ 14:13 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisPrice of Bitcoin Collapses by About 8% in One Day

Price of Bitcoin Collapses by About 8% in One Day

FXOpen
By FXOpen

This morning the BTC/USD price is near 26,500, the lowest price since mid-June.

What is the reason for this? Among the drivers of the decline may be information that Elon Musk’s SpaceX company intends to sell (or has already sold) USD 373 million worth of bitcoins. However, the collapse could have been influenced more by technical than by fundamental factors.

On August 8, we wrote that the ADX indicator fell to a minimum since the beginning of the year — that is, the market was in a protracted flat. It was a vulnerable position for the birth of a new impulse.

Note that the USD 30K psychological level acted as resistance in August — the price was not able to stay higher for long. It was logical to assume that the bears would try to take the initiative. And it happened this week — notice the widening bearish candles on August 15-16 as we approach the 28,800 support.

The decline triggered a cascade of stop-losses (more than USD 1 billion worth of positions on cryptocurrency exchanges were liquidated), which intensified the selling wave.

The chart shows that the price of BTC/USD today is near the median line of the descending channel, where the demand for cheaper bitcoins has balanced the supply. If the price continues to develop within this channel, we can see a new attempt to break through the psychological level of USD 25,000, which in mid-June led to a sharp increase in the price of bitcoins.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.