Tue, Aug 22, 2023 @ 08:13 GMT
GBP/USD Eyes Recovery To 1.2800 or Higher

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • GBP/USD is correcting losses from the 1.2620 zone.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.2750 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD could struggle to recover above 1.0930.
  • Gold prices are at risk of more downsides below $1,880.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The British Pound started a major decline from well above 1.3000 against the US Dollar. GBP/USD traded below the 1.2800 support to move into a bearish zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled below the 1.2765 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4 hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4 hours).

Finally, the bulls took a stand near 1.2620 and recently the pair started an upside correction. There was a move above the 1.2680 and 1.2700 levels. The pair climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.2818 swing high to the 1.2616 low.

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the 1.2750 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.2750 on the same chart.

A close above the 1.2750 resistance could start a decent increase. In the stated case, the pair could rise toward the 1.2800 level. Any more gains could start a fresh increase toward the 1.2840 level.

If not, the pair might continue lower below the 1.2685 level. The first key support is seen near the 1.2650 level. If there is a move below 1.2650, the pair could dive toward 1.2620. Any more gains might open the doors for a test of 1.2500.

Looking at Gold, the price is showing bearish signs and there could be more losses below the $1,880 level in the near term.

Economic Releases

  • US Existing Home Sales for July 2023 (MoM) – Forecast -0.2%, versus -3.3% previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

