Thu, Aug 24, 2023 @ 05:44 GMT
Crude Oil Price Drops Below $80 And Might Extend Losses

Crude Oil Price Drops Below $80 And Might Extend Losses

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil price declined below the $81.50 and $80.00 support levels.
  • It traded below a major bullish trend line with support near $79.90 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold prices recovered above $1,915 but might struggle near $1,930.
  • EUR/USD is moving lower toward the 1.0800 support.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

Crude oil price started a fresh decline after it settled below $82.00 against the US Dollar. The price traded below the $80.50 support to move into a bearish zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price gained bearish momentum below the $80.00 support, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

It even tested the $77.80 zone. A low was formed near $77.89 before the price started a recovery wave. It retested the $79.00 resistance zone and the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $82.02 swing high to the $77.89 low.

The next major resistance is near the $80 level or the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $82.02 swing high to the $77.89 low, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher. In the stated case, it could even visit the $82 resistance.

On the downside, initial support is near the $78.00 level. The next major support sits near the $77.80 level. Any more losses might call for a test of the $76.50 support zone in the coming days.

Looking at gold prices, there was a decent recovery wave above the $1,915 level but the bears might remain active near the $1,930 zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • Jackson Hole Symposium
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 240K, versus 239K previous.
  • US Durable Goods Orders for July 2023 – Forecast -4.0% versus +4.6% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

