Mon, Aug 28, 2023 @ 14:36 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Reclaims 200-day SMA After Bouncing Off 5-month Low

Gold Reclaims 200-day SMA After Bouncing Off 5-month Low

XM.com
By XM.com

Gold had been experiencing a strong pullback following its recent peak at 1,987, with the price falling to a fresh five-month low of 1,884. However, bullion managed to find its footing and recoup some losses, jumping back above the crucial 200-day simple moving average (SMA).

The momentum indicators currently suggest that bearish forces are fading but remain in control. Specifically, the RSI gained significant ground but failed to pierce through its 50-neutral threshold, while the MACD is strengthening above its red signal line in the negative zone.

If the price extends its recent recovery, immediate resistance could be found at the May low of 1,932, which overlaps with the 50-day SMA. Conquering this barricade, the bulls could attempt to propel the price above the descending trendline that connects its recent lower highs before it tests the February high of 1,959. Further advances may then cease at the July peak of 1,987.

Alternatively, should bullion reverse back lower, the June bottom of 1,893 could act as the first line of defense. A violation of that territory might open the door for the five-month low of 1,884. Should that barricade also fail, the spotlight could turn to the March resistance of 1,857.

In brief, gold appears to be regaining traction after bouncing off strongly from its five-month low. However, a break above the downward sloping trendline is needed for the short-term picture to turn back to bullish.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.