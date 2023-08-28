Mon, Aug 28, 2023 @ 14:36 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD: Limited Correction to Precede Fresh Weakness

EUR/USD: Limited Correction to Precede Fresh Weakness

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro was slightly higher on Monday morning, underpinned by fresh risk appetite but gains were so far limited.

Steady downtrend in past six weeks may take a breather for a partial profit-taking as studies are oversold, though prevailing tone is still bearish and helped by downbeat recent EU economic data and hawkish Fed.

Friday’s failure to close below pivotal supports at 1.0802/1.0786 (200DMA / Fibo 76.4% of 1.0635/1.1275) and daily Doji candle, could be seen as initial signal that larger bears are running out of steam.

However, such scenario requires more action to be verified, with initial signal expected on close above 10DMA (1.0853) and broken Fibo 61.8% (1.0879) and lift above 100DMA (1.0926) to generate reversal signal.

Otherwise, limited upticks are likely to provide better selling opportunities for renewed attack at 1.0802/1.0786 pivots, clear break of which would reinforce bearish stance and risk acceleration towards 1.0700 (psychological) and 1.0635 (May 31 low).

Res: 1.0841; 1.0853; 1.0879; 1.0908.
Sup: 1.0786; 1.0766; 1.0700; 1.0667.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.