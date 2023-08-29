Tue, Aug 29, 2023 @ 11:45 GMT
EUR/USD Forming a Wedge

EUR/USD Forming a Wedge

By Elliott Wave Financial Service

EURUSD came down as expected to a new low after wave 4 corrective rise so price is now seen in late stages of a leading diagonal in (A). Therefore, Euro can see limited weakness and slow price action in days ahead but only if that’s a throw-over formation. In either case, we think that a higher degree of bearish correction is still underway and that pair can trade much lower after wave B rally which can retest higher resistance, near 1.0930-1.1060. However, we will once again turn bullish on the euro once the corrective A-B-C drop comes to an end, but at the moment that’s clearly not the case yet.

Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

